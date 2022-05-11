Iva Maxine Irwin of Coquille, Oregon, passed away on February 17, 2022. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1939 and moved to Oregon with her family in 1947, attending schools in Riverton and Coquille, where she graduated in 1957.
A Celebration of Life for Iva is scheduled for May 22, 2022 at 1 pm at the VFW Hall in Bandon, Oregon.
Iva married Jackie Irwin in 1959, in a double ring ceremony with Calvin and Jody Irwin, a marriage that lasted 60 years, ending when Jackie passed in 2019.
She is survived by her children, Mitchell Irwin, Nichole and James Webb, Lynda and Ron Carns; grandchildren, Phillip, Logan, Zandrew and Mallory; many nieces and nephews. Iva was preceded in death by her parents, R.K. and Florence Hart, Walter and Rose Irwin; husband, Jackie; and her son, Michael Irwin.
Iva followed Jackie in his military career, spending time in Long Beach, California, Edwards AFB, Chanute AFB, Homestead AFB, finally returning to Coquille after Jackie retired from the Air Force in 1976.
During her children’s years in school, Iva was always busy organizing one event after another, including school sports, activities, time at the lake, and still found time to participate in bowling leagues with Jackie. Later year activities included traveling with Jackie to Washington, Idaho, Texas and everywhere in between to visit family and to explore new areas.
Iva was proud of having worked at Ritchie’s Bookkeeping, Rocketdyne, the Family Services center at Chanute and Homestead, the KWRO Radio Station, and finally providing day care services at her home in Coquille.
Iva was active in many clubs throughout the years, Den Mother to Cubscouts, Troop Leader to Brownies, AMVETs Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
Iva was always available to anyone who wanted to pass the time of day and made lifelong friends everywhere she went. Iva was loved and will be missed by all that knew her. We are all better for having known her.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Bryan’s Home, 1520 Sherman Avenue in North Bend, OR. A charitable site to provide transitional housing to homeless Veterans and their families.
