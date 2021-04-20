Iva Jeannette Barnhart

May 8, 1926 – April 16, 2021
Iva Jeannette (Moen) Barnhart passed away April 16, 2021 in Dillon, Montana, just shy of her 95th birthday. She was born May 8, 1926 in Marshfield (now Coos Bay), to Reidar Anker Moen and Christine Olive (Hope) Moen, joining older brother, Glenn Alfred Moen in the southern coastal town.
Jeannette (as she was best known) graduated from Marshfield High School in 1944 where she was active in school plays, various clubs and social activities. She attended Linfield College in McMinnville and transferred to Southern Oregon College in Ashland where she graduated with a teaching degree. Jeannette went on to earn a master’s degree in education at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, in the 1960s.
While at Southern Oregon in the late 1940s, Jeannette met and married Alvin “Al” Barnhart. They had four children: Christine, Susan, Walter and Joseph. The family initially made their home in Riddle, moving to Greeley, Colorado in 1960, where Al was on the university’s staff.
Although Jeannette spent a few years teaching, she found her passion as a small business owner of Little Folk’s Boutique in Greeley, which specialized in children’s clothing and furniture. Jeannette and Al retired to a dream home Al built north of Bandon on the Oregon coast in 1987. Among her many interests were playing the organ and piano, traveling, visiting with people about Oregon and roaming the coastline looking for treasures from the ocean.
Al died in January 1997, and in 2011 Jeannette moved to Dillon, Montana to be close to her youngest son Joe.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Susan Barnhart, Walt (Chris) Barnhart and Joe (Gail) Barnhart; as well as seven grandchildren and more than a dozen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al; parents, Reidar and Christine Moen; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Patricia Moen; and daughter, Christine Spear-Barnhart.
Cremation will be followed by internment at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay beside her husband Al. There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice.
