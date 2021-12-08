January 19, 1929 – November 14, 2021
Iva Faith Watson was born in Tenmile, Oregon on January 19, 1929 to Lloyd and Audrey (West) Watson. She lived in several places growing up including Tenmile, Grants Pass, Bridge, Diamond Lake, Broadbent, and Bandon, Oregon where she spent most of her years. She passed away November 14, 2021 in Bandon.
She met Frank Hanley while working at Diamond Lake. They both loved the outdoors and climbed Mt. Thielson together. They were happily married for 39 years. They later moved to Bandon, Oregon. Iva worked for many years at the Charleston Fish Plant where she was in charge of the packing and shipping. They also attended Faith Baptist Church where they were welcomed by greeters, Don and Betty Hanson. Both couples developed a close friendship and went camping, 4-wheeling and enjoying dinners together. A friendship of 30 plus years. Several years later Iva’s husband, Frank passed away. Iva then married longtime friend and widower, Don Hanson on March 3, 2018. They enjoyed their time together attending church, stage plays and music concerts.
Iva enjoyed family and friends. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She loved music and was gifted in playing the guitar by ear. She inherited that musical talent from her family who all played music instruments.
Iva was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Audrey Watson; brother, Darl Watson; sister, Jackie Haydal; and first husband, Franklin Hanley. Iva is survived by her loving husband, Don Hanson of Bandon; brother, Bud Watson of Beaverton; stepson, Rod Hanley of Eugene; granddaughters, Erin (Brice) Mertz of Eugene and Kinsey (Eric) Traeger of Salem; nieces, Sherrie Vig of Shelton, Washington; Joyce Watson of Portland; Kathy (Fred) Santos of Concord, California; Laura Leiman of Portland; stepsons, Craig Hanson of Philippines; Neil Hanson of Lopez Island, Washington, Jeff Hanson of Portland; and granddaughter Crystal Wood of Medford.
Iva will be forever loved and greatly missed.
