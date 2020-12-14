December 31, 1923 – December 11, 2020
A memorial Service will be held for Irving Raymond “Bud” Wilhelm, 96, of Coos Bay, at 2:00pm Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene (Coos Bay Senior Center), 886 S 4th St, Coos Bay with Pastor Ron Halvorson officiating. Inurnment will follow with military honors at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Bud was born December 31, 1923 in Bridgeton, New Jersey, the son of John and Cora (Sharp) Wilhelm. He was raised and educated in Bridgeton graduating from Bridgeton High School in 1942. He served in Army during WWII serving in the European Theatre. He worked as a machinist for over 40 years and had lived in New Jersey, Delaware, San Jose, California and Coos Bay.
Bud was married to Isabell Barbara Campbell on November 25, 1947 in High Bridge, New Jersey and they were together for over 60 years before she preceded him in death in 2008. They had traveled to 48 states with their motorhome, enjoyed camping and fishing and had loved and cared for 15 dogs. Bud was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge.
Bud is survived by son, James I. Wilhelm of Coos Bay; granddaughter, Jennifer Wilhelm of Grants Pass; 3 great grandchildren; and niece, Nancy Lazzaretto of Winston.
He was also preceded in death by his four sisters, Louise, Beverly, Jacqueline, and Nona.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of Coos County Animals, PO Box 911, Coos Bay, Oregon or to Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 886 S 4th St, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In