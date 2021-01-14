Irmer "Irma" Jean (Singleton) Taylor

November 14, 1930 – January 8, 2021
Quietly, peacefully, Irma passed surrounded by loved ones in the afternoon of January 8, 2021. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday and a festive Christmas with her daughter Cathy and her extended family.
Irma was born in Atmore, Alabama (near Mobile) to James and Alvie Singleton. She was the eldest of eight children born over an eighteen year period (two died in infancy). She moved west to Coos Bay with her father when she was in her teens, and he brought the rest of the family from Alabama later. She held many fond memories of her formative years in Alabama and would be the first to tell you that Mardi Gras originated in Mobile, Alabama. As the eldest, Irma helped raise her younger siblings while also working at the mercy home. Later while working at the local laundromat she met her lifelong love, Raymond. Ray and Irma married in Coos Bay; a wonderful marriage that lasted over 50 years until Ray’s passing in 2009.
Ray and Irma raised two daughters, Beth and Cathy, in the Coos Bay/North Bend area. Irma was always the first to volunteer as a Brownie and Girl Scouts leader, room mother, and PTA member. Being the eldest, Irma was also second mom to her younger sisters and brother. Irma thrived in her role as a grandmother as she played, baked, and taught her four grandchildren in their youth. In her later years, she enjoyed her three great-grandchildren, with whom she was especially charmed.
Irma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was an exceptional baker and loved preparing traditional southern foods for her family. She was also known for the beautiful quilts she made as gifts, and her fine embroidering skills. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Coos Bay for decades. She assisted the church in many ways, but especially loved her time as a kindergarten aide at the church. She also volunteered for many years on the Coos County election board.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Koonce (Singleton) and her brother, Jimmy Robert Singleton. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Freeman (Singleton), Betty Luethe (Singleton), Barbara Bush (Singleton) and her daughters, Beth Anstine (Taylor), her husband, Ron and son James; Cathy Fisher (Taylor), her husband Christopher, their three children, Kyle, Kassidee, Cameron, and three great grandchildren, Christian, Finley, and Katherine.
Irma will be remembered for her fervent support of Alabama football, her cinnamon rolls, and her sense of fashion. She loved socializing with people, and never turned down a trip to the casino.
Irma will be laid to rest next to her beloved Ray, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Coos Bay. A memorial service will be organized later when gatherings can be safely held.
