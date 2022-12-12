Irma “Jean” Smith

February 15, 1928 – December 11, 2022

Irma “Jean” Smith, born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 15, 1928, died in Coos Bay, Oregon on December 11, 2022.

Wife of 76 years to Raymond Smith. Mother to Ed, Dennis and Carlin. Grandmother of six, and great grandmother of six.

Jean and Ray retired to Coquille in the late 1980s to be close to their daughter and grandchildren, then moved to North Bend in 2010.

Jean was an active gardener, superb knitter, leader in organizing community bible studies, and active member of First Presbyterian Church of North Bend where she volunteered at the food cupboard. She loved to strike up conversations with neighbors on her walks around Ferry Road Park.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, North Bend on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2 p.m.

