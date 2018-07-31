July 21, 1930 - July 25, 2018
All are welcome to attend a graveside service for Irma Fay Koivunen, 88, of Lebanon, formerly of Coos Bay, at 3:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Irma was born July 21, 1930 in Oulu, Wisc. to John and Mayme Kalline. She passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July 25, 2018 in Lebanon.
Irma spent her growing up years on the family farm in Oulu, Wisc., graduating from South Shore High School and spending one year at Suomi College to learn bookkeeping.
She married Eino O. (Paul) Koivunen June 25, 1950 on her family farm. In 1952, she and Paul and their 6 week old daughter Diana moved to Coos Bay, where two more daughters, Karen and Linda were born.
Irma belonged to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay, and joined our Savior Lutheran Church in Lebanon, when moving up to live with her daughter Karen in 2014.
Irma didn't know a stranger making friends with anyone she met. She was involved in more than one bowling league at North Bend Lanes and the Coos Bay Senior Center as well as Linn Lanes in Lebanon. She was actively involved with the Senior Center in both cities. She also loved road trips; traveling to many states with her husband Paul, including Alaska. She continued traveling with her daughters, nieces and friends. She had just completed an epic trip to visit relatives in Minnesota and Wisconsin when she passed away.
Irma will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Diana M. Koivunen, Karen G. Jackson, Linda K and son-in-law, Phil Worthington; along with grandchildren, Matthew Franklin and Shannon and Richard Allison; three great-grandchildren, RJ, Grayson, and Emryss Allison; brother and sister-in-law, John and Mildred Kallinen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Koivunen; sister, Verna Maki; and parents, John and Mayme Kallinen.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to a charity of your choice would be much appreciated.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and the online obituary.
