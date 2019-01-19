July 25, 1943 – Dec. 18, 2018
A memorial service for Irene Thelma (Settle) Baker- Schweitz, 75, of Coos Bay will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, at the First Baptist Church of Coos Bay, 1140 S. 10th St., in Coos Bay, with pastor Roland Shanks officiating. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. The family will be spreading her ashes in Yosemite National Park sometime in late spring.
Irene was born July 25, 1943 in Kansas City, Mo., the second daughter of John Virgil and Dorothy Caroline (Rosin) Settle. She passed away Dec. 18, 2018 at home in Coos Bay, with her children by her side.
She lived in the greater Kansas City area until the family relocated to Orange County, Calif., in 1960. Irene graduated from Anaheim High School in 1961, and later that year, married Robert D. Baker. The family relocated to the Milpitas/ San Jose area and raised three kids, Keith, Bryan and Dody Baker, until the couple divorced in 1985.
Irene relocated to Port Orford in 1991. She later met Victor Schweitz at a dance and they were married in 1994. They lived in Coos Bay until her passing.
Irene loved working with clients and spent much of her adult life as a real estate broker, until retiring in 2005. She also loved dancing and arts and crafts, but most of all, she really enjoyed family get-togethers, and visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Bryan E. Baker of Corona, Calif.; daughter, Dody Baker of Coos Bay; sister, Helen and Tom Fox of Mission Viejo, Calif.; brother, Wendell Sr. and Gwen Settle of Wilburton, Okla.; three beautiful stepchildren, Rodney and Penny Schweitz of North Bend, Roger and Maria Schweitz of Anaheim, Calif., and Cheryl and Craig Rhoden of Springfield; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor Schweitz; brother, Timothy Settle; and oldest son, Keith Baker.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of her daughter, Dody Baker, 92152 Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
