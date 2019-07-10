April 11, 1930 – July 1, 2019
Graveside service for Irene Canfield, 89, of Coquille, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon also on Friday at Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel.
Irene was born April 11, 1930 in Aumsville to Albert and Charlotta (Brown) Banick. She died July 1, 2019 in Coquille.
She grew up in Bridge, attended school and raised her family there. She made many friends through her employment years. She was a member of the Myrtle Point V.F.W. Auxiliary, was a 4-H leader and she enjoyed reading, travelling and knitting.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Jo and her husband, Mike McAdams of Coquille and Glenna and her husband, Dale Rowe of North Bend; son, Douglas L. Miller of Myrtle Point; daughter, Derinda F. Crook of Myrtle Point; sister, Pauline Seto of Seattle, Wash.; brother, Gerald Banick of Condon; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Moore; granddaughter, Kimberly Moore; and great-granddaughters, Raven Watts and Savanna McAdams.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com and theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In