Ingvard Darrell “Chris” Christensen
March 1, 1931 – October 4, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Chris Christensen, 88, of Myrtle Point at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Open Word Fellowship Church, 505 Railroad Ave., in Myrtle Point.
Chris was born March 1, 1931 in Ferndale, Calif., to Ingvard and Grace Christensen. He passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 4, 2019 in Myrtle Point.
Chris was the youngest of four siblings: Carl, Ernie and Faye. He grew up and worked on his parents Dairy Farm in Ferndale, Calif. through his high school years. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy in October 1950, with an honorable discharge in April 1953. He was stationed at Barbers Point, Hawaii where he and others were injured during a military maneuver on base.
Chris settled in Arcata, Calif. He drove a milk truck for many years while building his “Sea Horse Appaloosa Ranch." He raised and bred appaloosa horses. His premier stallion, Eagle Dollar, was named one of the finest appaloosa stallions in the world. Eagle Dollar also competed in endurance trail races. In the 1970’s, Chris sold the oceanfront portion of his property to the Nature Conservancy, then named the Lanphere-Christensen Dunes Preserve, that property being one of the most untouched sections of the Pacific Ocean beach and dunes in California. Chris later received recognition from Humboldt State University for his support and dedication to their Natural Resources Program. Chris had a love of flying his airplanes, boating, sailing, hunting and loved to fish.
In the early 1990s Chris moved to Oregon where he ultimately purchased his ranch, “The Hide Away Ranch” in Myrtle Point. He dedicated many years improving the land and property. Later he began fishing excursions with the outfitters at the Whitehorse in the Yukon for 18 years with his fishing buddy Jack Underwood and then later with his wife Alice.
Chris was married to Alice Freeman on Mar. 1, 2003. During their 16 years of marriage they enjoyed traveling together, along with their annual trips to the Yukon and Mexico. In 2005, Chris took his wife and daughter to visit his father’s homeland and relatives in Denmark.
Chris is survived by his wife, Alice Christensen; daughter, Ellen Christensen; granddaughter, Rebecca Bishop; great-granddaughters, Madalynn and Makaya Strautman; and brother-in-law, Tom Klenz.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ingvard and Grace Ellen Christensen; siblings, Carl and Ernie Christensen and Faye Denney; his daughter, Sharon Lancaster; and grandson, Brian Beheler.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
