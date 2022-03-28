Inez Orella Russell

January 6, 1931 – March 19, 2022
Inez Orella Thorp was born on January 6, 1931 in Ojai, California, the oldest of five children to Lester and Inez Thorp. At the tender age of 16, she married George Paul Russell on October 25, 1947; the couple remained happily married for nearly 56 years. George and Inez had five children together: George Jr, Lawton, Mark, Mary and Cheryl. George and Inez have 7 grandchildren along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren are on the way. Inez was known for her beautiful smile and silly sense of humor. On Saturday evening March 19, 2022, Inez slipped gently into the hands of Jesus. Inez was 91 years old and will be greatly missed.
Burial will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens in Mohave Valley, Arizona under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
