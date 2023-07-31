In Memory of Jacob J. Hedrick

Jacob J. Hedrick, 51, was born and raised in Coos Bay and passed away in his home of 17 years in Butte, MT.
Jacob was patient, loyal, self-sacrificing, but most importantly he was a good man. He was the rock in the storm who made us feel safe and protected. His son was proud to have him as a father. Josh will try to live up to his example for the rest of his life.
We would have kept him forever but now he can rest.
Survived by wife, Teresa; daughter, Shelby; son, Josh; brothers, Jason, Larry and Mark.
