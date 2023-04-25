October 28, 1935 – April 22, 2023
A memorial service for Hugh Graham Tyler, 87, of North Bend, will be announced and held at a later date.
Hugh was born October 28, 1935 in Long Beach, California, to Hubert and Florence (Graham) Tyler. He passed away April 22, 2023 at his residence in North Bend.
Hugh worked from March 30, 1959 to March 30, 1992, 33 years at Aeronutronic Division of Ford Aerospace. He was a Research and Development engineer and worked on optic guidance systems on missiles.
He married the love of his life, Donna, June 18, 1977. They traveled together around the United States in 1993, lived in Germany in 1979 and traveled all over Europe.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Donna Tyler; sons, Richard Tyler and Kenneth Tyler; grandsons, John Tyler, David Tyler and Joshua Martin; granddaughter, Marissa Brewer; brother, Ernie Tyler; step-son, Jerry Lippold; step-daughter, Lisa Lippold; and great granddaughter, Hayley Martin.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
