June 28, 1939 - Feb. 13, 2019
Hubert Laurence Barker, known to friends as “Hugh,” passed away Feb. 13, 2019, in Salem, due to a dementia-related illness.
Hugh was born June 28, 1939, in Reedsport, to Murvin Barker and Iva Boggs Barker.
Hugh was lovingly cherished and is remembered by his wife of 48 years, Carol Barker; his children, Debbie, Jay, and Brian; his daughters-in-law, Emily and Julie; two granddaughters, Susan and Ruth; his sister, Sara; and brother, Murvin.
Hugh graduated from Reedsport High School, where he was an avid athlete. After working for a few years at a local mill and attending Southwestern Community College, Hugh then worked at The Boeing Company before working as a communication technician for Pacific Northwest Bell for more than 30 years. In 1998, he retired as an engineer from US West in Denver, Colo. Hugh and Carol enjoyed travels across the country and in Europe and Kenya.
A family burial service was held in Salem at City View Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for some time in early summer.
