April 12, 1943 – July 3, 2023
Howard Hollingsworth, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2023. Howard was born in Letona, Arkansas on April 12, 1943 to Howard A. Hollingsworth and Dovie “Evelyn” Rolland Hollingsworth Daggett. He was the oldest of six children. In 1950, the family moved to Coos Bay where Howard attended school at Empire, Eastside, Millington and Coos River Elementary Schools, Marshfield Junior High and Marshfield Senior High School (class of 1962). He left school in April of 1960 to join the US Army, serving three years in Germany.
Howard married Karen Johnson of Coos Bay on January 24, 1970. The couple have two children, five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Howard drove trucks for most of his working life, including delivery trucks, chip trucks and log trucks. He retired in 2007 from Chuck Bracelin Trucking. He was always proud of hauling the one and two log loads.
Following retirement, Howard set up a woodworking shop in his garage where he spent several years doing woodworking, gifting many pieces to family and friends. In 2019, Howard and Karen sold their home and furnishings and bought an RV to follow their dream of traveling the country, which they did for only a brief time before COVID shutdown brought them back to Coos Bay where they purchased a home.
Howard is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Karen Hollingsworth; children, Gregory (wife, Peggy) and Lona; grandchildren, Ashli and Jazmin Hollingsworth, Vincent, Anthony and Teron Catanzaro; 10 great grandchildren; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; many dear friends, including his coffee group, Frank Lyon, Duane Shay, Allen Gilmore, Jim Campbell and Don Davenport; and five siblings, Sheila Wilson, Shirl Hollingsworth, Harold Hollingsworth, Sharon Vesterby and Ellen LaRae Campbell.
To honor his life, a private celebration of life will be held on August 19, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Howard’s name may be made to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
