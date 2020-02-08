Hiram John “Bud” Grant
February 9, 1940 - January 30, 2020
A private family graveside service was held at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens. A public celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Pioneer United Methodist Church in Coquille. Bring your stories to share about Bud so we can share a laugh or two. Refreshments will be provided.
Hiram John "Bud" Grant of Coquille, Ore., passed away Jan. 30, 2020 at the age of 79, surrounded by his family.
Bud was born Feb. 9, 1940 in Fort Smith, Ark., the son of John and Jayne (Loss) Grant. After graduating from Coquille High School in 1958, he worked at Roseburg Forest Products until he went to Linfield College to play basketball. Bud left Linfield College to join the US Air Force, serving as a Senior Airman. He was stationed in Omaha, Neb., and Washington D.C. Airman Grant marched in Lyndon B. Johnson’s inaugural parade. After moving back to Coquille, Bud went back to work for Roseburg Forest Products. In Nov. 1966, he married Barbara Sue Keeney. Bud worked for Roseburg Forest Products for over 45 years first as a Chip Tester, then as a Lead Chip Tester, and later as a foreman at the North Bend chip site.
Bud is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kim Grant of Coquille, Ore.; son, Jason Grant and Maria Cripe of Roseburg, Ore.; sister, Jan Berg of Lodi, Calif.; aunt, Mary Loss of Coquille, Ore.; nieces, Melissa and Nancy Berg of Calif.; granddaughters, Jordan, Jillian, Keri, Ashley, and Madison; grandson Jakob; several great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Keeney) Grant; dad, John Grant; mother, Jayne Grant; grandmother, Isabella; aunts Esther Davis and Nora Owen; and uncle, Joe Loss.
Some of the highlights of Bud’s life consisted of coaching a variety of sports, bowling, and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. For over 45 years, Bud coached various levels of baseball, all the way from T-Ball to Community College Baseball. At the time of his death, Bud was an Area Commissioner for American Legion Baseball. Bud helped build up the Coos Bay American Legion baseball program, devoting over 30 years of his life to it. Bud coached Coquille youth sports in Flag Football, Middle School Basketball, Babe Ruth Baseball, Coquille High School Baseball, Legion Baseball, and Southwestern Oregon Community College Baseball. Bud was an avid bowler, bowling at least a couple times a week. Bud had several 300 games and a high series of 813.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bud Grant's name to the Coquille High School Baseball team. Donations can be dropped off at the high school or mailed to 499 W Central, Coquille, OR 97423.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
