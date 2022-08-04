April 12, 1937 – July 30, 2022
Hershel R. Roberts went to be with his Lord on July 30, 2022. Hershel was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma on April 12, 1937, to Rasho and Rozella Roberts, he is the middle child of seven. His family moved around a lot as he was growing up, following the crops for work. They finally settled down in Yakima, Washington when Hershel was in his teens. After high school he settled in Coquille where he worked for the Coos County Road Department for 35 years as a scoop operator and foreman.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon of 40 years; his parents; and four sisters. He is survived by his two sons, Mark and Scott Roberts; two daughters, Kari Hughes and Kim Payne; as well as nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Hershel loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, or working in his wood shop.
There will be a memorial at Hershel’s favorite Coquille park, Sturdivant Park on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:30. Come join us for light refreshments and tell us your favorite story or memory of dad. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846.
