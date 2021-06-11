March 22, 1943 – June 3, 2021
Henry Kirk Rogers II, born March 22, 1943 passed peacefully into our loving God's hands, surrounded by his family, on June 3, 2021 at the age of 78. He was a graduate of Eureka High School in 1961 and received his Bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University in 1979.
Henry was an exceptional son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. He started his career in the Navy but applied his talents, learned and grew through his life journey. He trained in radio communications in the Navy; he was on the first of its class aircraft carrier during Vietnam War in the Gulf of Tonkin. Henry was a believer in our savior Jesus, he was Cal Vet, 32nd degree Mason, a VFW member, Bethel Guardian for Jobs Daughters while his girls were growing up, coach & umpire for girls softball, wrestling coach at Santa Clara University, stock car driver, an avid outdoorsman, deputy sheriff, business owner, executive director of the Builders Exchange in Redding, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara, California; as well as the director of the SRCA water district in Coquille.
In every job or situation Henry was in, he applied his all. He was kind, supportive, listened and encouraged everyone he encountered to never give up, work hard, smile and celebrate along the way. He will be missed by so many but most of all by his wife, daughters, and grandchildren who love and cherish him.
Henry was proceeded in death by his father, James Harold Rogers; mother Marion Yoey; and brother, Ronald Rogers. He is survived by the love of his life, Karen Jane (Cole) Rogers, with whom he recently celebrated 60 years of marriage; daughter, Melinda Ziemann and her husband Scott, daughter, Mandy Torvick, daughter, Marion Bauer and her husband Sean; sister, MaryBeth Voelkel and her husband Mark; 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members who loved and laughed with him through life.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the amazing staff at Bay Area Hospital who loved and supported Henry and his family at his bedside, holding his hands, until he left his world and was welcomed by our awesome God in Heaven. Condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.forevermissed.com/henry-kirk-rogers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In