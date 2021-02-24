Henry Bruggenkamp went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2021 in Atascadero, California at the age of 86. Henry is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jan Bruggenkamp of Los Osos, California; his brother, Piet Bruggenkamp of The Netherlands; as well as other friends and family members both here and abroad.
Henry immigrated from Holland to the USA in 1957. He met his wife, Mary, in Ripon, California. They were wed in 1961 and were together 55 years. In 2004 they retired to Coos Bay and enjoyed many things that Oregon had to offer including the fellowship at First Baptist Church of North Bend. He was a lifelong devoted Christian and found strength in his faith. Henry now joins the celebration in heaven rejoicing with his wife, Mary Bruggenkamp and his youngest daughter, Deborah Odell, who both were predeceased.
Condolences may be sent to the family or may be left online at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
Arrangements under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, Paso Robles, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In