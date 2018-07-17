Sept. 28, 1943 - June 28, 2018
Henderson Michael McIntyre, 74, died Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.
He was born Sept. 28, 1943, to H. Mathias and Fannie McIntyre in Portland. Mike attended Grant High School in 1961 and earned his Bachelors in mathematics, physics and chemistry from Willamette University in 1965. While attending WU he was proud member of Sigma Chi and Phi Eta Sigma. In 1967, he earned his Masters in physical chemistry from Yale. In 1971, he achieved his doctorate in physical chemistry from University of North Carolina. In 1977, he graduated with his doctorate in medicine from University of Utah. In 1981, he became certified for anatomic/clinical pathology residency from University of Utah Medical School.
He enjoyed playing bridge, running, dancing, watching the UNC Tarheels beat the Duke Blue Devils in basketball, attending Marshfield High School football games, and serving many years on the Bay Area Hospital Board. He also was a member of the Oregon Medical Association. The world is a lesser place because his sense of humor, gifted intelligence, humbleness, and shy yet effervescent personality no longer exists to charm those who knew him well.
Mike is survived by his wife, Janice of Coos Bay; children, Kathryn of North Bend and Heather of Seattle, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Jan; son-in-law, Roger; brother, Charles of Beaverton; grandchildren, Cameron, Aubrie, and Ryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dr. McIntyre's years served as a Bay Area Hospital Board member can be made to Bay Area Hospital Community Foundation, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay OR 97420; or to the University of North Carolina's Men's Basketball Scholarship Program, C/O Eric Montross, UNC Athletic Department, P.O. Box 2126, NC 27515-2126.
Information about celebrations of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 733, Coos Bay OR, 97420.
