June 2, 1929 - Aug. 25, 2018
A celebration of life memorial service will be held for Helene Ophelia (Hrbacek) Cripe at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9, at First Presbyterian Church of Tacoma, 20 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma, Wash. There will also be a celebration of life memorial service held at 1 p.m. at Saturday, Oct. 13, Allegany Community Church.
Helene was born June 2, 1929 in southern California. She lived many years in Allegany, and for the past 30 years has resided in Tacoma, Wash., where she passed away peacefully August 25, 2018.
She graduated from Biola University and was a charter member of Allegany Community Church. She worked for Weyerhaeuser Wood Products in the lumber invoicing department for 25 years, from where she retired.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents, Milos and Helen Hrbacek; and her sister, Suzanne and John Nelson.
She is survived by her brother, Tommy Hrbacek and Jackie; daughters, Marian Pease and Mark, and Lydia Pearson; granddaughters, Rebecca Anderson and Elizabeth Pease; three grandchildren; nephew, John Hrbacek; niece, Debra Wrycza; and dear friend, Deloris Scholl.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Tacoma, Student Camp Ministry Fund at 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, Wash.
