June 2, 1934 – March 11, 2023
A Celebration of Life will be held for Helen “Susie” Marcy, 88, of Coos Bay, on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Bastendorff Beach county park pavilion.
Susie was born on June 2, 1934 in Oakland, California to Carl Frederick Yahr and Helen Hazel (Gretler) Yahr. She passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023 in Coos Bay with her family by her side. Susie went to school at Redeemer Lutheran in Oakland and moved to Crescent City when she was 15 where she finished high school. She moved to Oregon later on and lived in Brookings and Eugene. She moved to Coos Bay in 1970 to be near her father and there she met L. Dale Marcy who was a pharmacist at Bi-Mart. They married in October of 1971 and enjoyed 27 wonderful years together until his passing in 1998.
Susie touched so many lives with her generously donated time at the Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was a life member of the Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary, where she dedicated a large part of the last 35 plus years helping and working with others there. Most notable were her years with the junior volunteers, infusion outpatient services and the Auxiliary Vice President. She regularly attended the Faith Lutheran Church where she read regularly and took care of the indoor plants.
Susie had a beautiful and ever-changing garden and for many years was a member of the Fuchsia Society. She enjoyed participating in a bowling league during her younger days until her wrist said no more. She also walked the local beaches for shells, driftwood and other finds. Many are still at her home where she lived for over 50 years.
Susie is survived by her stepson, Tim Marcy and his wife, Ximena of Bend; their children, Robert Marcy, Scott Marcy, Rafael Marcy and Christina Anderson; daughter-in-law, Suzie Marcy of Klamath Falls and daughter, Lori Theander of Idaho.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
