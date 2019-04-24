Oct. 26, 1936 - April 16, 2019
A funeral Mass for Helen O’Callaghan, 82, of North Bend will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend with Father Jim Graham, presiding.
Helen was born October 26, 1936 in Philadelphia, Penn., to John Patrick Hollins and Helen Elizabeth Edwards. She passed away April 16, 2019 of natural causes in Coos Bay.
Helen was born in Philadelphia, but spent much of her early life living in New York. She remained passionate about New York even after moving out to Oregon in 1969. The biggest part of her life in Coos Bay was raising her kids and owning Luigi’s Italian Sandwich Shop. She was very proud of the number of lives she impacted through her shop, and was the kind of person that would take care of, and feed anyone who wandered in. She worked at Luigi’s until she was 82 years old!
In her spare time, Helen loved working at different theatres, doing lighting and acting. She spent most of her evenings at On Broadway Theatre in Coos Bay for many years. During this time she got to see her kids and grandkids perform in both plays and some modeling which she was trained in through Barbizon Modeling Centers. She loved music, dancing and performance arts along with spending time with her kids and grandchildren. Raising a large family of seven kids, she was a caring, compassionate and wonderful mother. She was always fun to be around and brought her New York attitude to everything that she did.
Helen is survived by all of her kids, Joseph Edwards, Doug O’Callaghan, Debra Withers, Jimmy Dippel, Nancy Coyne, Jackie Buzzard, Twiggy Dayan and Judith Fregia.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In