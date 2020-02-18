Helen Marie Henderson
January 8, 1934 – January 21, 2020
Helen Marie Parker Henderson passed away on Jan. 21, 2020 in Salem, Ore., with family by her side. Born Jan. 8, 1934, in Lynwood, Wash., to Eva and Elmer Parker, she had one younger sister, Bobbie Lee, who proceeded her in passing. Since her family moved around a lot during her early years, Helen never felt like she had roots in a community until her family settled in Reedsport, along the Oregon coast. She began High School there and worked as a waitress for the Horseshoe Café. At 17 years old, she met a handsome young man who was coming home after his military service. They began dating, and less than a year later, on Feb. 17, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ben L. Henderson. At 18 years old, she was a young wife adjusting to married life. During the next six years they had 3 children. She was lucky enough to be a “stay at home mom”, a title she treasured and she was great at it. Ben had a logging company for many years. She was his main supporter and he was her rock.
Fall was Helen’s favorite season, as their annual family tradition was to spend a week in Eastern Oregon camping and pheasant hunting. During these trips, Helen was in her element. In her tiny motorhome kitchen, she was able to cook amazing meals for the whole family, plus any others that joined them. She loved every minute of it.
Fall also meant Christmas wasn’t far behind, which was by far her favorite holiday. She would begin decorating the day after Thanksgiving, turning every room into a Santa’s Village.
Helen was a survivor, diagnosed at age 46 with stage 4 ovarian cancer, when she was given 3-6 months to live. She fought through it, and later survived breast cancer and multiple skin cancers. She would tell you it was her dream and purpose to be a grandmother, which we feel helped her overcome these health challenges. She enjoyed her family more than anything. She felt so blessed to have 4 grandchildren (and eventually 6 great grandchildren) and she was so proud of all of them. She and Ben got to be a huge part of all the grandkids lives; going to all of their activities and sports – no matter how far away.
Some of her other favorite times was when she & Ben traveled around in the motorhome and would meet up with his buddies to hunt. She would stay back and enjoy movies while working on her many crafts until the hunters came home for one of her home cooked meals.
After Ben passed away in May of 2005, Helen stayed in Reedsport, while going through the difficult transition to life without him. Later, she moved to Sublimity to Marion Estates Retirement Community and then, eventually to Salem for assisted living.
Throughout her life, each new title she acquired, from wife, mother, grandmother to great grandmother; she treasured each one more and more.
Helen was laid to rest by her husband’s side in Reedsport with loving family and friends in attendance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben L. Henderson; and her daughter, Kathleen Marie. She is survived by her other children, Dan Henderson (Nancy) and Jeanie Gould (Steve); grandchildren, Scott Henderson (Angie), Kyle Henderson (Joanne), Brian Gould (Tabetha) and Nikki Gould; as well as six great grandchildren.
Her strength, warmth, humor and kindness will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Love you forever – Mom, Big Grandma, Mama, and Great Grandma
Donations in memory of Helen can be directed to:
Church of God, ℅ Pastor Allen, 2191 Birch Ave, Reedsport, OR 541-271-3928.
