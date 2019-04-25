Oct., 26 1936 - April, 16 2019
Helen, 82, was born in Philadelphia, Penn., to John Patrick Hollins and Helen Elizabeth (Nick) Hollins.
She moved to New York with her family and from that moment she was always a Brooklyn girl.
She managed a Bickfords restaurant in New York. She liked to rent a beach bungalow to spend time with her family.
Helen moved to Coos Bay in 1968.
She went on to manage Pachino's Black Knight Pizza Parlor before purchasing Luigi's Italian Sandwich shop in 1982.
Her grandkids grew up at Luigi's. She loved her customers and always wanted everyone to feel at home. They all became her Luigi's family.
She was a kind and generous person who would do anything for others including feeding everyone. She even fed any stray animal that came along. She ran Luigi's for 36 years.
Helen was the president of the Empire Community Association. She was vital in planning local festivals in the Empire area. She opened the Empire visitors information center located in a decommissioned boat on Cape Arago Highway. She was proud and honored to serve her community.
Helen graduated from Barbizon Modeling School and went on to be an instructor. Her and her daughter operated a Barbizon modeling school here in Coos Bay. Helen did many modeling assignments and then turned her passion to live theater. She started working with the On Broadway Dinner Theater Group.
She than became very active in all aspects of theater. She loved running lights and sounds for the plays. She organized a fashion show to raise money for Children's Theater.
When she was not working at Luigi's or at the theater she enjoyed entertaining friends and family at her home. She loved gardening, arranging flowers, decorating for all holidays and spending time with her family and friends. She was very passionate about animals and was always taking in a stray. She loved her animals much.
Helen is survived by her children, Joseph Edwards, Debra Withers, Judith O'Callaghan-Fregia, Douglas O'Callaghan, Jimmy Dipple, Jackie Buzzard, Patrica Dayan and Nancy Coyne. Along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sisters and brother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph O'Callaghan; and her brother, Johnny Hollins.
A funeral Mass will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Holy Redeamer Church, 2250 16th St.,in North Bend.
Donations may be sent to Hanson-Meekings Animal Hospital, Lockhart Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel.
Leave a loving memory on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In