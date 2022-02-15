January 30, 1926 – January 6, 2022
Helen Louise Thomas was born at home in Olathe, Montrose County, Colorado on January 30, 1926. She passed away January 6, 2022 in her son’s home in Gilbert Maricopa County, Arizona.
Her early piano training became a lifetime habit. She played several instruments and accompanied choirs, churches and vocalists. She married Evert Odal Vanderpool on December 30, 1944. They had two sons, James Ray Vanderpool and Thomas Sherman Vanderpool. She is survived by 69 descendants.
Helen graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Zoology in 1960. She began a career in Electron Microscope operation working in the medical research field and semiconductor manufacturing. Helen married John Thomas in 1965 at the Colorado School of Mines. She met her last partner, Herbert Bradley at a ferry terminal in Mexico. They lived together until his death in 2009.
Helen Thomas never met a stranger in her life. She was an accomplished and award winning artist. She loved to travel and had the pictures to prove it. She belonged to several clubs and organizations and spent her quiet time listening to scientific papers. She enjoyed her final years by the sea in her beloved Coos Bay, Oregon.
