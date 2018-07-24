Nov. 24,1932 - July 4, 2018
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service for Helen Louise Germain-Hammond at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul’s Church in Walnut Creek, Calif. She passed away on one of her favorite holidays, Fourth of July, surrounded by her loving family in Modesto, Calif. Helen touched many lives with her joyous, kind, and loving personality.
Helen was born Nov. 24, 1932 in North Bend. She graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, and later the University of Pacific in Stockton, Calif., with degrees in music and education. Helen married Charles Hammond Nov. 30, 1958, and celebrated 57 years of marriage. For 29 years, Helen held a variety of teaching positions, from instructing kindergarten to directing various preschools.
Helen had so many interests. She absolutely loved people and helping wherever she could. Helen attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Walnut Creek for more than 30 years, volunteering with youth groups, the Sunday school programs, and multiple parish events. She especially loved singing in the church folk choir. Helen also sang in a Bay Area Choir and was able to participate in a European tour. Helen was a member of the PEO organization for more than 60 years, from when she lived in Coos Bay, up to her time in Turlock, Calif. Helen also was an avid quilter. She designed her own patterns, and loved gifting people with her special creations. Lastly, Helen adored being with her family more than anything else. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be incredibly missed.
Helen is survived by her devoted children, Karen Detomasi of Turlock and Skip Hammond of Antioch; grandchildren, Alicia Hammond, Ashley Hammond, and Nick Hammond all of Antioch, Jessica Detomasi of Turlock, and Nathaniel Detomasi of McCloud, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Trevor, Ryan, Matthew, Anika, Malaya, and Annie.
Donations in memory of Helen may be made to Covenant Care Hospice of Turlock, 125 N. Broadway, Suite 1B, Turlock, CA 95380.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In