Oct. 8, 1937 - Nov. 15, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Helen “Elaine” Burian from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.,March 30, 2019, at the Thurman Family home in Coos Bay. Helen Elaine Thurman, 81, of Coos Bay, went home to be with the Lord Nov. 15, 2018.
Helen “Elaine” Burian was born Oct. 8, 1937, to Albert Burian and Helen Hughes, in Toledo. Known to all as Elaine, she was raised with her brother, by their father and Grandmother in the Eugene/Springfield area along with numerous relatives in the area.
Elaine was a very loving and giving person, she never had a bad word to say about anyone. She had a heart bigger than the universe. There isn’t a person she met that didn’t love her.
In 1957, while visiting her Aunt in San Diego, Calif., she met and fell in love with a sailor named Dale LeRoy Thurman. In 1958, they were married. They had two daughters, Debra Ruth and Deann Rae. After getting out of the U.S. Navy they moved to Coos Bay, where they lived until moving to The Dalles in 1963. In 1968, Dale and Elaine moved the family to Dayton, where they built a small farm and remained until after the daughters were grown and gone. In the early 1980’s, Dale and Elaine made a life changing move to Hawaii, Elaine loved it. There she made many friends and learned many new hobbies such as scuba diving. After returning to the mainland, they sold the farm in Dayton and moved to Coos Bay to care for ‘Mom’. That was Elaine greatest joy in later life, being able to care for her ‘Mom’ in the last years of her life. Elaine was a very loyal supporter of veterans, and a hospice caregiver and volunteer.
Surviving Elaine is husband, Dale Thurman; daughters, Debra Ruth Faris and Deann Rae Atkinson; brother, Tony Burian; grandchildren, Brandon and Saori Faris, Jaime Atkinson, Jeremiah and Christie Atkinson, Ryan and April Faris, Andrew and Amie Rice, and Jessica Faris; 17 great-grandchildren; plus many extended family members.
Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Albert Burian; mom, Daphne Thurman; and great-granddaughter, Leilani Faris.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to ASPCA or any charity that benefits our veterans.
