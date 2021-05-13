October 3, 1928 – May 8, 2021
Cremation has been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay for Helen Collins Davis, 92, of Coos Bay. She passed away May 8, 2021.
Helen was born October 3, 1928 in Warm Springs, Montana. She was the daughter of O.B. Collins and Doris Turney Collins. Her family later moved to Hamilton, Montana, where Helen graduated from high school in 1946. Helen spoke fondly of her childhood growing up in Montana, and though her family lived a modest life, they were a close-knit and happy family living through the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Helen enrolled in college in Dillon, Montana in 1947, at the Montana Normal College of Education. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jack B. Davis, and they married in January 1948. The young couple then moved to Bozeman, Montana, where Jack completed his bachelor’s degree at Montana State University. During this time, they started a family and were blessed with twin boys, James and Jack, in October 1948. When Jack was recalled to Navy duty during the Korean War, Helen managed the home and raised her twin boys.
After the Korean War, Helen and Jack moved to Butte, Montana, to work and raise their family. In Butte, they owned Davis Motor Company, the Willys and Jeep car agency, from 1952 to 1976. During this time in Butte, they brought three more sons into the world, Mark, Matthew, and Andrew. During this period, Helen also earned a Master’s degree in Education and was an elementary school teacher in Butte for many years. In 1979, the family moved to Elko, Nevada, where they owned a NAPA auto parts store. In 1987, the family moved to Coos Bay, where again they owned and operated a NAPA parts store until retirement in 1993.
Helen loved being with family and friends in Coos Bay, first and foremost. She was a voracious reader and patron of the Coos Bay Public Library System. She never missed nightly viewings of her favorite quiz shows, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. With her husband Jack, Helen enjoyed many hobbies, especially genealogy of her family origins in Ireland. She and Jack also traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, Russia and China in their later years. Helen considered travel as part of her lifelong educational experience to discover different cultures and peoples worldwide. Helen and Jack also served as South Coast Hospice volunteers for many years and often spoke fondly of their experiences with those needing support at life’s end.
Helen was a member of the Coos Bay Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.). P.E.O.’s mission of support for young women and their education was near and dear to Helen’s heart. In her later years, when old age and limited vision limited her ability to get out, Helen was very grateful to the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the emotional support her P.E.O. sisters provided to drive her to P.E.O. meetings. Helen was a member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church and enjoyed bible studies and much camaraderie with St. Monica parish friends.
Helen is survived by her sons, Jack Jr. of Eugene, Mark (Wanda) of Eugene, Andrew of Coos Bay, Matthew (Monica) of Amarillo, Texas; daughter in law, Patty Davis of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; grandchildren, Brian, Sarah and Ben; brother, Dennis Collins of Spokane, Washington; nieces, Doris and Katie; brother in law, Samuel (Katherine) Davis of Alpine, Texas; sisters in law, Alice Burgess of Gallop, New Mexico, Ginny Davis of Dillon, Montana, Francis Gallagher of Missoula, Montana and Connie Davis of Great Falls, Montana.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, James; infant daughter, Mary; her parents; and brother, Patrick.
At Helen’s request, no services will be held. She was very grateful for her years in Coos Bay and asked that any memorial contributions be offered to the Coos Bay P.E.O. Sisterhood, South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Rd., Coos Bay, OR 97420 or St. Monica’s Church, 357 S. 6th Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
