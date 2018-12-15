Jan. 3, 1982 – Dec. 9, 2018
A celebration of life for Heather Ann Puckett (Fredrickson), 36 of Coquille, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Fairview Fire Hall, 96775 Fairview Sumner Lane in Coquille.
Heather was born Jan. 3, 1982 in Coquille, to Ron S. and Marla A. Brittain. She passed away Dec. 9, 2018 in Coos Bay.
In 1982, Heather was the first New Year’s baby to arrive in Coquille! Four years later, she became a big sister to Eric Brittain. Eric and Heather always supported each other. He will forever cherish sharing memorable moments with her. These moments include Heather welcoming his daughter, Ellowyn Jean Brittain and Eric spending precious time with Heather and her children.
On Sept. 27, 2008, she married Shane Alfred Fredrickson at Frona County Park. Together they have three sons, Bryson, Gerry, and Eli, and two daughters, Haylee and Paisley. Heather enjoyed attending her children’s school and sporting events. She rarely missed Gerry’s football games or Haylee’s volleyball games, often being the biggest supporter in the stands!
Heather had a passion for music. She could tell you the name and lyrics to every song that played on the radio, regardless of genre. She also enjoyed dancing and when she combined the two, her smile and laughter was contagious! Heather and Shane enjoyed the outdoors together where they spent a large part of their life camping up Tioga Creek, picking mushrooms and going on mudding adventures. Her family, friends and dog Sako would often join these adventures.
Heather was a loving wife, mother of five children and one grandchild. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and practical jokes.
She is survived by her husband, Shane; five children, Bryson, Gerry, Eli, Haylee and Paisley; parents, Ron and Marla; brother, Eric; niece, Ellowyn; grandchild, Emma; in-laws, Gary, Loa, Dena and Dana; and several other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her papa, Gerry; granny, Florence; and uncle, Rod.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
