June 17 1932 - June 13, 2020
Hazel Lehman was born on June 17, 1932 to Helen and Andy Graham in Estacada, Oregon. Hazel passed away on June 13, 2020 from complications from cancer in her home with her family present.
She grew up in a log cabin near Estacada, Oregon with her older sister, Meryl Carey. The cabin was on a homestead and did not have electricity or plumbing. She walked 2 miles to the one room Viola School, which stands today. She did not have indoor plumbing or electricity until about age 9 and did not have access to a television or telephone until age 17. She graduated from Estacada High in 1950, at age 17, and immediately moved to Portland as her parents had sold the homestead and moved to Coos Bay. She lived in the Martha, Washington, an all-women’s boarding house near PSU, while working. She shared fond memories of her time working and living with social peers in downtown Portland. Hazel met Robert “Bob” Lehman, an Air Force radar tech stationed in Portland, and they married at the Air Force chapel on Portland Airport in 1952. He was scheduled to go to France for post war reconstruction and she was going to go along. However, before shipping out she discovered she was pregnant with their first child and opted not to make the trip.
As her husband shipped out to France, she moved to Coos Bay to live with her parents up Daniels Creek. He first son, Michael Lehman, was born there in a house of luxury- it had plumbing and electricity. Bob returned from Europe and first saw Mike when he was 6 months old. Connie Lehman Jones was born in 1954 in a house at the very end of Daniels Creek that required a mile drive to the bus stop – that house did not have a telephone nor TV reception. Ross Lehman was born in 1957 and a Randy Lehman in 1961. Ross and Randy were born into true luxury - plumbing, electricity, phone service and TV (one channel).
Hazel spent the first 17 years of her marriage as a stay at home mom. She began working outside the home to assist in college expenses with her first job being in the office at the old McCauley Hospital (where all four of her children were born). When McCauley closed to consolidate into Bay Area Hospital, Hazel assisted in the transition but, left soon after. Over the years she held several positions in various companies in the Bay Area. Everywhere she worked, she was much loved and appreciated for her work ethic. She also held several “unpaid positions” in her son’s law office, as a nanny/home health care worker for her second grandchild, property manager for a son’s apartment complex and care giver for her mother. In 1991 Bob retired after a 35 year career with Weyerhaeuser so that he and Hazel could travel.
Bob and Hazel started with seven grandsons, Ryan, Andy and Daniel Jones, Matt and Bradley Lehman, Craig and Brett Lehman for whom Hazel was the “cookie grandma”. Famous for her huge bags of homemade cookies for football, basketball, soccer, baseball, dance, volleyball, gymnastics and lacrosse. Later Hazel welcomed eight granddaughters, Ramona, Allyce and Alexa Lehman, Vanessa Brum (Wilson), Jen Scott, Christa Jackson, Kelsey Jackson and Jamie Foster to the family. She enjoyed immensely finally having granddaughters and established relationships with all of them. She became the unofficial “Facebook Monitor”, calling out the granddaughters for posts she considered inappropriate. In addition, over the years she was a surrogate grandma to neighborhood kids Amy, Julie, Shane and others.
Bob and Hazel moved to Sublimity, Oregon in retirement in 1992 and established a new set of friends. After living a ‘rural’ life, they enjoyed living with next door neighbors and enjoyed immensely their adopted community of Sublimity. Next door neighbors, Jenny and Gary, filled in as their “children next door” listening to sometimes unwanted advice and later filling in for assorted emergencies for which family could not get there. After the passing of Bob, Hazel enjoyed a weekly coffee group with Aggie, Sharon, Robin and Wendy along with periodic trips to a casino with Mike and Robin. She established new friendships in Marian Estates.
Hazel and Bob were proud to have traveled to 49 states and Hazel checked off 50 with a trip to Hawaii with son, Ross and Jody.
Hazel is survived by her sister, Meryl Carey and her children, Mike Lehman (Deb Larsen), Connie Jones (Ed), Ross Lehman (Jody Harper), and, Randy Lehman (Gloria). She leaves 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her love. Hazel also possessed a great sense of humor and quick wit – please smile and laugh when you remember her.
