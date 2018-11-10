March 27, 1940 - Nov. 1, 2018
Harvey "Ron" Ronald Hurst was born March 27, 1940 in Manchester, England, to Ronald and Olive Violet (Lomas) Hurst. He was married to Dona Jo Seelye for 19 years. They divorced in 1988.
After many years together he married Cheryl Burgess Smith Feb. 14, 1995.
Ron excelled in school graduating high school in England at the age of 15. Shortly after, in 1955, the family came to America on the passenger ship, Mauritania, from Southampton to New York and soon after settling in San Francisco, Calif. Because of his young age he was required to return to high school in San Francisco. In 1966, he became a U.S. citizen but remained proud of his English heritage.
His first job was with the Stock Exchange in San Francisco. After that he worked at several other jobs, including one in a trophy store. After moving to Coos Bay in 1975, his research showed there was no trophy store in the area so he opened one up. Losing money the first year he was determined to make it work. Action Trophies and Signs is still making trophies and more after 43 years. After Ron retired at the age of 70, his wife Cheryl and stepdaughter Brenda took over the daily operations.
During his eight years of retirement he enjoyed his time at home with his pets. He was always scheming and dreaming, thinking outside the box with ongoing projects. He was very opinionated and quite ready for a lively debate. He loved to read and was a master gardener. Some of his favorite things to do were crabbing and fishing, even though he didn't eat either.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; daughter, Sarah and Tom Stadelman of Bandon; stepdaughter, Brenda DeBeer of Coos Bay; stepsons, Jeffrey Smith and Tanna of Medford, and Gregory and Terri Smith of Broadbent; grandchildren, Nathaniel Hurst Stadelman, James Anthony Stadelman, Chelsea Lynn Daughtery, Tessa Rose Hanson, Brittnee Kristene Johnson, Brandon William Smith, Christopher Gregory Smith, and Chelsea Nicole Smith; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Cullen Hurst, Sarah Faye, Kaden Smith, Logan and Aiyla Johnson; and cousins, Judith Lomas of Sebastopol, Calif., and Geoff and Lynn Lomas of Niland, Calif.
Per Ron's request, there will be no services.
