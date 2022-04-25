January 13, 1932 – April 13, 2022
Harvey Edsel Wofford, of Coquille, Oregon, tragically passed away April 13, 2022. He was 90 years old.
Harvey was born to William and Viola Wofford of Drumright, Oklahoma. He was the youngest of 3 siblings.
Harvey graduated from Drumright High School in 1950, and received his degree from University of Oklahoma in Geophysics. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in the Korean War, making rank to Corporal. When he returned to the states, dad’s duties were transferred to Active Army Reserve under Universal Military Training, Artillery in 1954 and continued until he was Honorably Discharged in September, 1960.
Harvey returned to Oklahoma to try his hand in the restaurant business. He bought and operated The 33 Club, where he met Joan Marie Clark, in 1955. They later married, in December, 1957. After selling the business, he began working for Seismograph Services Corporation in Tulsa, Oklahoma before taking a job with National McCollum Continental, Geophysical Surveys. While employed with NAMCO, he relocated to Africa, living in Libya, while surveying and researching throughout Egypt, Libya and Tripoli and most of Northern Africa. He always wanted to return to Egypt and his stories of Africa will be greatly missed. Dad’s job kept him and mom on the constant move, from Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, and Michigan before taking a job with Bureau of Land Management in Portland. He moved his family one last time to the Oregon Coast before his retirement in 1991. He spent 30 years with BLM.
After Harvey’s retirement, he stayed busy, taking a job as a park ranger. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed being able to visit with anyone who would talk to him. He was an avid fisherman and a member of the STEP fish enhancement program with ODFW. His love of fishing was known around the community. When dad wasn’t fishing, he would be in the waters retrieving fishing gear from people who lost their lines and lures to trees or snags. His magnificently large collection was available to anyone in need of a lure or a good story.
Harvey began digging ditches, repairing and over-hauling small engines and cutting loads of firewood, to help him stay active in his later years. He enjoyed interacting with people and made several friendships throughout the many years serving local businesses and families. He was passionate about his bees and would help anyone who was willing to house any of his hives. He had a wonderful gift for making homemade apple cider, garlic powder, horseradish, or anything that came from the garden. Harvey was a jokester and prankster with a quick wit and could answer every question on Jeopardy. He loved his family dearly and he will be sorely missed.
Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Marie Wofford (Clark) of Coquille; his children, Tim Wofford (Cynthia) of Coos Bay, Charles Wofford (Ramona) of Arlington, Texas, Anthony Wofford (Veronica) of Tacoma, Washington and Jena Gardner of Coquille. His grandchildren, Timothy Wofford of Sheridan, Shawn Wofford of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lauren Wofford of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sonja Delarosa of Coos Bay, Ryan Wofford of Tacoma Washington, Ashley Wofford of Chehalis, Washington, Garrett Gardner and Reggie Gardner of Coquille; along with 8 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Emory “Lloyd” Wofford; and sister, Muriel Morris.
Our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and condolences, and a big thank you to the community of Fairview who gave their time and energy helping dad with his many projects.
The angels gathered near your side so very close to you for they knew the pain and suffering that you were going through
I thought about so many things as I held tightly to your hand oh, how I wished that you were strong and happy once again
But your eyes were looking homeward to that place beyond the sky where Jesus held his outstretched arms it was time to say good-bye
I struggled with my selfish thoughts for I wanted you to stay so we could walk and talk again like we did, just yesterday
But HE knew the answer and it was time to let you go.
A Celebration of Harvey’s life will be May 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the Lone-Pine Fairview Fire Department. Potluck to follow.
