April 27, 1934 - June 7, 2019
Harry Cooper Davis, 85, of Redmond, passed away at home surrounded by family June 7, 2019.
He was born in Decatur, Ark., April 27, 1934 to Russell and Reva Bell (Tygart) Davis.
He moved with his family to Allegany at an early age. He had many fond memories and stories to tell of growing up on Coos River.
He was a proud Korean War combat veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954, earning the rank of sergeant.
In 1965 he achieved a dream of becoming self-employed by starting his own company which included his first service station, Coos Bay Texaco. From this beginning his company grew to become Davis Oil, Inc., expanding to a large wholesale and retail petroleum business on the Southern Oregon coast including several service stations, cardlocks and a fleet of trucks, the business was branded Texaco for more than 37 years. Harry was proud of his business and his employees and was recognized numerous times by Texaco for his accomplishments.
He was always happiest when doing manual hands-on labor, supervising building or remodeling projects. He loved to see the finished job and would stand and admire with a smile on this face. “Relaxation” came from time spent at his ranch with cattle, haying, logging or just playing farmer.
He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed time spent with them. He always supported them in school activities, sports, 4-H and FFA. He passed on his strong work ethics to children and grandchildren, they all remember working until after dark to get a job done and were often awakened early by him saying “get up, we’re burning daylight."
He enjoyed being part of the Coos Bay/North Bend community and was a member of many organizations including Masonic Lodge, Coos Bay Elks Lodge, Bay Area Rotary Club and the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Davis Oil was chosen “Business of the Year” in 1996 by the chamber of commerce.
He never met a stranger and loved talking to people. Having coffee with friends was a special time for him allowing catching up on local events around town.
After retirement in 2001 he and Victoria spent more time at their ranch and enjoyed occasional trips in their motor home.
In 2015 they relocated to Redmond.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria of Redmond; sons, Marvin and Pegi Davis of Boise, Idaho, and Chris and Tonya Davis of North Bend; daughters, Ronda and Bob Warwick of Prosser, Wash., and Kimberly Fairbank of Terrebonne; grandchildren, Cara and Scott Howes, Tyler, Megan Fairbank, Russell and Jennie Davis, Jill Warwick, Bobby Warwick, Jordan Fairbank, Cooper Davis and Lexi Davis; great-granddaughters, Riley and McKenzie Howes; great-grandson, Davis Fairbank; sisters, Verena Matthews, and Nora and Marion Nichols; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Richard Davis; and brother, Fred Davis.
Harry touched many lives and he will be greatly missed.
Private family gathering for final committal will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children-Portland and Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements under direction of Redmond Memorial Chapel, 541-548-3219.
