Jan. 6, 1936 - Jan. 19, 2019
Harrel "Don" Donald Spangler passed away Jan. 19,2019, at home in Kelseyville, Lake County, Calif., from complications from a stroke. He was 83 at the time of his death.
Don was born Jan. 06, 1936 in Bonnie Blue, Virginia, to Charles and Pearl Spangler. Don was the seventh of 13 children.
In 1953, he enlisted the United States Air Force. While stationed in England, he met Julia. In 2018, Julia and Don celebrated 63 years of marriage. They had two children, Deborah Spangler-Welch and Dale Spangler.
Don left the U.S. Air Force after 14 years and became an Air Traffic Controller. In 1991, Don retired relocated to Coos Bay Oregon.
Don and Julia purchased The Old Tower House in Coos Bay and lovingly restored it. Where they operated a Bed and Breakfast for 11 years. The house is on the National Registry Of Historic Places.
In 1995, Don won a seat on the Coos Bay City Council and remained on the council until 2002. Their family built numerous award-winning floats for the Coos Bay Fun Day Parade.
Dons Unique Birds House where his passion.
Don was a kind and generous man who loved his family, Billy his dog, buttermilk and cornbread.
Donations can be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
