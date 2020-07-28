Harold Ray Bettencourt
October 17, 1954 – July 18, 2020
Harold Ray Bettencourt: 65, loving family man, successful businessman and cattle rancher, passed on to Heaven unexpectedly and of natural causes on July 18, 2020. Harold was at the pinnacle of his life, and his family and friends will miss their best friend, mentor, and rock. His warm heart and loving arms will be missed by so many.
Harold was born October 17, 1954 and raised in North Bend, Oregon, where he made many friends and true best friends. When Harold came into this world it became a little sweeter. His love for family began with his father, Harold Sr, his mother, Erlene, and two sisters Janet and Joyce.
Harold graduated from Oregon State University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering Technology. He was the CEO of an engineering and development company for the heavy-duty truck industry that is based in Coos Bay. This was where he worked closely with his family. Born with the heart of a cowboy, he loved to ranch with his family. He was also a hunter who enjoyed hunting deer and elk with his loved ones. How much he cherished his family and friends was evident to all.
He had an unquestionable love for his family. Every venture he began was for their betterment. He lived his life in a such a way to make sure he could be a good mentor and coach to his children, grandchildren, and close friends. No matter the project or situation, he was always humble, kind, and hard working.
Harold is survived by his wife, Toni; his four sons Bo, Nick, Pete and Scott; his daughter Rae Anne; seven cherished grandchildren; countless extended family members and endless friends. To his great pleasure, each year his family grew larger, with a new grandson soon to arrive.
Harold was a mentor and friend to so many. He was always there to help. He would sit, listen, and offer wisdom to his family and friends. His strength and loving kindness have impacted so many. He believed in working hard, having a focus, a positive attitude, and always finishing the job. He loved what he did and lived every day to help others, and always took the time to sit and chat. Harold always had a natural ability to find the positive in all situations. His love will be our guide.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm at Bay Area Bible Baptist Church in North Bend on August 1, 2020 and officiated by Pastor Matt Gass. Following the service, friends and family of Harold Bettencourt are invited to a gathering held in Coos Bay. With concerns of COVID 19, please contact Pastor Matt Gass if you would like to send a video testimonial or written testimony to the family for Harold’s memorial service. For more information, email matthew.gass@me.com or call directly at 541-756-6707.
The family asks that in his memory that you spend time with your family and loved ones. Cherish your true friendships. Harold would want that. His smile, his encouraging words, his strength, his mentoring, and his unconditional love will be with us always. Harold, until we meet again. God has called him home.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
