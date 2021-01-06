May 17, 1929 – December 4, 2020
Harold R. Wasson, “Pizza Ray”, 91, of Reedsport, died December 4, 2020. The youngest of four children born to Harold Jesse and Anne Wasson of Randle, Washington, Ray matriculated from Randle High, earned a B.S. from Central Washington and a Masters from the University of Oregon.
Ray was drafted into the Marines, “everybody in the Marines knew you were drafted, but the others didn’t, so you got hassled by everyone”, taught and served as principal at Harrisburg elementary and ended that phase of his life teaching in Corvallis.
After their youngest daughter left home, Ray and his wife Wanda Sue, an Oklahoma transplant by way of Riddle, bought a pizza parlor in Reedsport, parlayed that into a thriving business with numerous outlets serving various menus and earned enough to buy a big house on the hill.
Ray is survived by his wife, Suzy, his partner in crime for 68 years; his sister Vivian LaFaive; his children, Greg, Jeff, Peggy Ladd and Cindy Barnam; and his grandsons, Taylor Ladd and Jesse and Daniel Barnam.
An avid golfer, Ray also rooted hard for the Oregon State Beavers.
Ray was cremated within days of his death. A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport when the pandemic will allow. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the golf course, where they will be used to help purchase a new mower.
