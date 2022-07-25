November 24, 1927 – June 23, 2022
Harold Leo Sinnott, 94, of Reedsport, passed away June 23, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
Harold was born November 24, 1927 in Myrtle Point, Oregon, to Frank and Lulu May Sinnott. He was married to Maxine Howard on March 13, 1954; they were married 67 years until Maxine’s passing on November 21, 2021.
Harold spent his childhood living in Powers, Oregon. In his teen years, Harold began working in the family logging business, a profession he enjoyed for the remainder of his working life. After 10 years working as a logger in the redwood forests near Crescent City, California, he moved with his wife and children to Reedsport in 1968, working for International Paper Co. until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, spending much of his leisure time fishing, hunting and camping. His Christian faith was also a big part of his life, as he and Maxine were members of The Church of God of Prophecy for over 70 years.
Harold is survived by his four children, Teresa Doyle (Donald) of Reedsport, Larry Sinnott (Valerie) of Tigard, Oregon, Steve Sinnott (Deborah) of Portland, Oregon, and Kevin Sinnott of Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and two sisters, Emily Morris and Elaine Oday. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two grandsons, Trenton Doyle and Danny Sinnott; as well as seven sisters and four brothers.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Harold’s life at a date and location to be determined.
