Harold "Hunk" Christian Hansen

December 16, 1938 - August 23, 2020
On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Harold Christian Hansen, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. He was 81.
Harold was born December 16, 1938 to Alice and Carl Hansen in North Bend. Harold graduated from North Bend High School in 1958.
On June 26, 1965, Harold married his sweetheart of 7 years, Pat Hamilton in Coos Bay. They raised three children together, Charel, Robb and Anthony and have six grandchildren; Haley, Evan, Emma, Reagan, Jaxsen and Lillie. Harold and Pat enjoyed visiting Indian Mary campground every summer with friends and family. Harold coached youth baseball many times for his children and their friends.
In 2000, after 39 years in sheet metal work, Harold and Pat moved to Vancouver, Washington to spend retirement closer to family. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 55 years.
Harold had a passion for golf and loved to travel. He also enjoyed projects of all sizes, and could be found in his workshop where he made beautiful handmade knives and could find a way to fix just about anything. Harold always was happy to lend a helping hand.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Carl. Harold is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life for immediate family, will be held later this month.
