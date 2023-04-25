Harold “Harry” Wayne Caughell

January 22, 1939 – March 30, 2023
A Celebration of Life will be held for Harry W. Caughell, 84, of Langlois, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Langlois Cheese Factory, 94179 Allen Boice Drive. A potluck will follow. A private inurnment will take place at Denmark Cemetery.
Harold “Harry”, “Hank”, “Bucket” Wayne Caughell was born on January 22, 1939 to Charlie and Gladys Caughell in Langlois, Oregon. He died on March 30, 2023 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, with his wife, Peggy, at his bedside.
Harry was raised in Langlois with older brother, Clint and younger brother, Jerry. He graduated from Langlois school in 1957, where he got the nickname “Bucket”, then went on to earn a certificate in welding from SWOCC. His first job was at the Langlois Cheese Factory where his father was the head cheese maker, his mother was the bookkeeper, and all three brothers were doing various jobs, including building boxes used to ship the cheese all over the world. In 1963, he married a local girl named Tamara Miller, who brought a lovely daughter named Cheri into the marriage. Happily on May 24, 1965, Tamara gave birth to a son named David. Harry was very family oriented and loved taking them hunting, camping and riding out on the dunes. In about 1980, Harry took David on a flight in a Bell 47 helicopter which was the inspiration for David to have a career flying helicopters and jets. In 1975, Harry went to work driving chip trucks for Stalcup Trucking where he worked for 26 years, retiring in 2000. In 1983, he married a special woman named Peggy, who brought three children named Esther, Andrea and Victor into the marriage. After retiring, Harry and Peggy had many wonderful years of travel with their trailer, going around the U.S. and flying to Hawaii three times. For the last 16 months, he resided at the Townhouse in Coquille, Oregon. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the owners, Cobus and Jolynn Best. With Tammy and Jennifer, they provided outstanding care for Harry. He passed away due to complications from a fall.
Harry is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, David and his wife, Janet; brother, Clint and his wife, Glenda; stepdaughters, Esther and her husband, Marty, and Andrea and her husband, Gary; stepson, Victor and his wife, Cindy; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Gladys Caughell; his first wife, Tamara; stepdaughter, Cheri; grandson, Dustin; and brother, Jerry.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In