Harold “Hal” Lee Meeks

July 20, 1937-August 18, 2022
Hal’s book, “How Much Fun Was It Really, my 40 years in the Caribbean” showed how much he loved the tropics and adventure. Hal was born in California and raised in Coos Bay, Oregon. Being a Marshfield pirate was one of his fondest memories – cheerleading, parties at Bastendorff Beach, and acting in plays. He was usually the farthest attendee who attended the Class of ’55 reunions.
He won the Tops in Blues contest in the Air Force. He and Judy married while at the University of Oregon. They ventured to the Caribbean and lived on St. Thomas, St. Croix, Puerto Rico and Saba, Dutch Caribbean for forty years. Hal managed a radio station, owned an advertising agency and photo studio, and opened a restaurant. Son, Forrest Meeks was born during a stay in Sumner near Coos Bay, where Hal owned an advertising agency. After getting an MBA at Thunderbird in Arizona they moved to Puerto Rico where Hal was the Import/Export Director for the Caribbean and Central America for Nabisco. He and Judy owned a grocery brokerage business in Saba.
In 2000 they moved to Sun City, Hilton Head, South Carolina where Hal was a realtor, play director, TV news director and podcaster. He wrote “Seniors Going Nuts, Life in an Overactive Adult Community”. Hal played tennis into his eighties and swam in his pool every day. He died August 18, 2022. Hal is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Forrest and Forrest’s wife, Mary Catherine.
