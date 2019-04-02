Aug. 8, 1926 – March 23, 2019
A celebration of life for Gwen Hickam, 92, of Coquille, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge No. 1935, 54942 Maple Heights Road in Coquille.
Gwen was born Aug. 8, 1926 in Leneve, Ore., to Harry and Rebecca (Nygren) Rogers. She died peacefully at her home in Coquille March 23, 2019.
She attended Riverton and Coquille schools, graduating from Coquille High School. She married Jack Hickam Feb. 26, 1947 in a double ceremony with life-long friends, Claudia and “Dinty” Moore. Jack died in 1986. On Dec. 15, 1989 she married Ray Hickam, whom she had known for many years since he was Jack’s brother. They had been living in the Portland area then and in 1990 they moved back to Coquille. She and Ray loved tending to their bee hives which Ray started raising in 1975. They enjoyed their retirements together, taking many cruises and travelling all over the world. They also enjoyed times that they spent at the Elks Lodge at social functions and were regulars at Friday night dinners. Ray died in 2008.
Gwen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack and Ray, two sisters and one brother.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com and theworldlink.com.
