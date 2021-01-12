July 6, 1947 – January 1, 2021
Guy A. Stokes, 73, passed away of natural causes on January 1, 2021, at his home in Damascus, Oregon.
He was born July 6, 1947, in Gold Beach, Oregon, and graduated from Gold Beach High School in 1965.
A member of Phi Beta Kappa, he graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon. He was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship and four-year scholarship to UC Irvine, but was instead drafted by the army to serve in the Vietnam War as a meteorologist.
After the war, he earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Oregon and moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, where he practiced law for 25 years.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alyce Stokes. He is survived by his four daughters: Molly Laird and Caitlin Day of Coos Bay, Emily Kohler of Damascus, and Shauna Llewellyn of Kuna, ID; and his eight grandchildren: Dougan, Mason, Isaiah, and Grace Laird; Oscar and Roxy Day; and Abby and Jack Kohler.
The family will have a closed memorial.
*Obituary printed as submitted.
