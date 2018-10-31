1949 - 2018
A graveside service for Gudrun French 88, of Coos Bay will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 1, at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with Pastor Don Berney of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship officiating.
Gudrun was born in Denmark and immigrated to the U.S. in 1949 with infant daughter, Sonja. She ended up in North Bend where she had two more children, Marie and David. She was left a widow in 1954, when her husband, Christian Sandersen was killed by a drunk driver in California. She then married Raymond Marken with whom she had a son, Jeff. In 1974, they divorced. She married Billy French in 1981 and he preceded her in death in 1989. She was very proud to become a U.S. citizen in 1963 along with daughter, Sonja. She worked as a caregiver for many years first at St. Catherine’s then doing private home care. She was a proud member of Eastern Star for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Sonja and son-in-law, Tom Wright; daughter, Marie and son-in-law, Randy Mast; and son, Jeffrey Marken; grandsons, Todd Emerson, Jason Emerson, Shaun Wright and Shane Marken; granddaughter, Wendee Wright; great-grandchildren, Britney Osterson, Kylee Hacker, Tucker Emerson and Kadyn Hacker; special friends, Darlene Vanover and Tom Bias.
She was also preceded in death by her son, David in 1968; and granddaughter, Amy Osterson in 2015.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book, share photos and send condolences
