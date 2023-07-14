November 10, 1986 – July 2, 2023
Gregory Benjamin Sidney "Ben" Lea passed away July 2, 2023. Ben was born November 10, 1986, in Apple Valley, California, to Greg and Lorie Lea.
Ben was raised in Coos Bay, Oregon, where he developed a deep love for outdoor activities. He spent quality time with his dad hunting, fishing, and camping. He excelled in youth sports and enjoyed them to the fullest. Ben cherished the hours he spent riding on the sand dunes with his friends. He loved working with his hands and took great pride in seeing positive results of his efforts. Ben was devoted to his family and friends.
Ben is survived by his daughter, Ani and her mother, Jessica; sons, Tristan, Trenton, Trapper, Trehvor and their mother, Emma; sons, Arysen and Auden; daughters, Ivory, Emberly and their mother, Jade. Ben is also survived by his parents, Greg and Lorie Lea; sister, Leea and Lee Mason; nephews, Ryan, Carter, and Cooper; sister, Jessica and Saxton Paluch; nephew, Oliver; and niece, Aubrey; brother, Kyle Wick; Papa Bill; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ben was preceded in death by two grandmothers whom he adored, Camille and Cork.
Ben's family suggests donations be made in his name to: Youth Ministries, First Baptist Church, 310 South 6th Street, Thermopolis, WY 82443
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In