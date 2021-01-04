April 26, 1935 – December 29, 2020
Ulysses S. Grant Combs was born at home on Teges Creek in Clay County, Kentucky, on April 26, 1935, to Hobart and Fannie Combs. He died at home in Dora, Oregon, December 29, 2020 suddenly and unexpectedly while enjoying a walk in the sunshine with his wife of 58 years, Mapril (Easton) Combs.
Grant began his formal education in a one-room schoolhouse in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, taught by his father. Grant graduated at age 16 from Oneida Baptist Institute, a boarding school near his home. He worked in the Seagram's 7 distillery until he was 17, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his 18th birthday, he was sent into the Korean War. After his Marine Corps enlistment ended, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for 20 years in multiple locations, including France, Germany, Oregon, California, and Alaska. From 1966-67 he served at Da Nang, Vietnam. Thereafter, Grant earned his bachelor's degree in Education and History from the University of Alaska and did his student teaching in Kindergarten. He retired in 1975 from his base of choice, North Bend AFS, Oregon.
After retiring from the military, Grant worked with Bob and Maxine Hogan for several years selling real estate and insurance before starting his own business, Myrtle Point Realty. Grant loved his community and generously contributed his time to various organizations to make it the type of place where he wanted to live and raise his family. He served 28 years on the board of directors for Coos-Curry Electric Co-op. He also served on the boards of the Myrtle Point school district, Dora-Sitkum PTA, Dora Library, Coos County Planning Commission, Myrtle Point Health District, Coos County Board of Property Tax Appeals, and Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce. He was a member and chairman of the board of Federated Insurance Company, which necessitated a plane trip to Kansas City every other month for nine years. He was a former Master of the Myrtle Point Masonic Lodge, and belonged to the McKinley Grange, Oregon, Old Time Fiddlers, American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. For many, many years he sought membership in the Dora Friendly Club but was never able to end its gender discrimination. Grant was also instrumental in establishing the Dora-Sitkum Rural Fire Protection District, including a brief stint as its first fire chief.
In addition to his wife, Mapril, Grant is survived by his four children, Brenda Cowan of Kelso, Washington, Mariel Combs of Portland, Megan Combs of Portland, and Andy Combs of Dora. Further, he is survived by nine grandchildren, Caitlyn and Claire Cowan, Grant and Grace Yamamoto, Rachel and Maya Little, Elinor, Eden, and Easton Combs.
No service is planned at this time. Grant will be missed dearly.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
