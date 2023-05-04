September 28, 2020 – April 30, 2023
A visitation for Grady Tyler Breuer, age 2, of Coos Bay will be held from noon to 2:00 pm, Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.
Grady was born September 28, 2020 in Seattle, Washington, to Michael and Jenna Breuer. He passed away in his loving mom’s arms April 30, 2023 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Grady spent most of his life fighting big battles. Born with a severe heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, his first of many open-heart surgeries was at 3 days old. From there Grady overcame many, many setbacks. He “steamrolled” right through even when people counted him out.
In his short, but meaningful life, Grady was loved by many people from all over the world. He inspired countless people to love harder, appreciate the small things in life, and to never quit. Our son came into the world as a warrior and he left as a warrior.
Grady will be forever remembered and loved by his parents Michael and Jenna Breuer; siblings, Kasen and Emma; grandparents, Tony Russell, Marcella Russell, Joanne Nichols, and John Breuer II; godmother (aunt), Carrie Breuer Arellano; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; thousands of people whose lives he touched. #gradystrong
Family asks donations in Grady’s honor be directed to either of the following organizations that provided assistance to Grady’s care; Hearts4Henry.org; WeeOne.org
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In