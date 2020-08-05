Gracie "Earline" Knowles Atwell

June 20, 1927 – August 1, 2020
Gracie “Earline” was born June 20, 1927 in Goldthwaite, Texas to Almer and Belle (Doggett) Knowles. She was one of four children, Buddy Knowles, Nina Knowles Wilson and Aleene Knowles Brawley.
Earline met and married the love of her life, Marvin “Mark” Atwell October 18, 1945 in Comanche County, Texas. They moved to Oakland, California, when Mark was discharged from the Army after World War II. It was in Oakland where their only child, Norma, was born in 1947. In 1951 they moved to Coquille, where they lived until 1987 when they moved to North Bend. Although she lived in Oregon for many years, Texas was always “back home”.
Earline was a wood worker at Douglas Fir/ Roseburg Lumber until her retirement. She loved working in her yard and kept it pristine. She spent many years volunteering for Coos Bay Food Bank at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay. She was a quilter with the quilters at Faith Lutheran Church in North Bend helping make quilts that were distributed all over the United States.
In lieu of flowers, donations to South Coast Hospice would be appreciated. Due to COVID-19, memorial services were private.
Earline loved her family more than words can describe. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Norma and David Wood; grandchildren, Sarah and Gary Prince of North Bend, Mark and Kristin Wood of Tigard; great-grandchildren, Carson, Cassidy, Chloe and Kellen Wood of the Portland area, Jordyn and Kenzie Prince of North Bend; nephews, Jack Wilson and Mary Ericson of North Bend, Jim and Becky Brawley of Texas, Ken and Judy Wilson of Coquille; nieces, Donna and Don Theriot, Kayla Brawley and Ellan and Kevin Buck all of Texas; and her favorite brother in law, Clarence Brawley of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Atwell in 1991; her parents and her siblings.
Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
