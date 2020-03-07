Gordon “Skip” Ray Cromwell
July 27,1932 - February 14, 2020
Born in Leavenworth, WA to Mary and Samuel Cromwell, Skip was the youngest of six children. He spent his youth in Leavenworth until joining the Navy, July 26, 1950, a day shy of his 18th birthday. He proudly served in the Korean War on the Underwater Demolition Team as a Navy Frogman, forerunner to today’s Navy Seal. Not one for self-glorification, he rarely spoke about his Navy days but his record reflects he was brave, smart and when necessary, a badass. He’d tell you he got from his service to this country as much as he gave.
His military service complete, he found his way to Northern California where he found a career and a beautiful wife. He started logging with his oldest brother, Charley, and in 1971, with a lucky red hat and a handful of believers, he established Cromwell Logging. He harvested timber on the south coast of Oregon until retiring in 2004. His work brought him many challenges, lessons and great satisfaction as well as many colorful stories and memories. To be able to do something you love and lucky enough to make a living at it is quite a gift and Skip never took that for granted.
Besides being up in the woods getting logs, his other favorite place was home. Blessed with 64 years with the best catch of his life, Edna, together they raised Cindy, Raeann and Gordon in the Bridge community. When grandkids came, they too were blessed to spend many happy days at the ranch with Grandma and Grandpa. Mandy, Matt, Cody, Callie and Cara were lucky to have such an amazing grandfather and a wonderful place full of special memories.
In addition to his Wife, Kids and Grandkids, he is survived by Son-in-Law Ross, Daughter-in-Law Patty, Great Grandkids, Kyara, Kyana, Kaylyn, Henry, Charlie, Dakotee and Caesar as well as his in-law kids, Billy, Perla, Cassie and Vinni. Son-in-law, Terry, preceded him in passing.
Quiet, humble and patriotic, Skip will be honored at a Veteran’s memorial service at Roseburg National Cemetery on Thursday April 23, 2020 and a celebration of his well lived life will be held at a later date.
