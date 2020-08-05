April 25, 1954 – July 30, 2020
At his request, no services will be held for Gordon Piburn, 66, of Coos Bay.
Gordon was born April 25, 1954 to Sarge and Margaret Piburn. He passed away peacefully at his home July 30, 2020, from lung cancer.
Gordon enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, always tying his own flies or going down the Coquille River trying to catch the next big “hawg “. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was always willing to ride rain or shine.
Gordon was a quiet gentle soul and will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kelli Sandine Piburn; sister, Rita Kerr; brother, Andy Piburn and his family, Debbie, Allison, Drew and Audrina, Paul and Crystal Esser and their boys, Conor and Bennett; in-laws, Edward and Beverly Sandine; brother and sister in law, Rick and Tobi Simmons and his nephew Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George “Joe”.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In